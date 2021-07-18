Ganderbal: Bollywood actress and incumbent member parliament Hema Malani visited Khir Bhavani temple and performed puja there.

Sources said that BJP member parliament arrived in Kashmir Valley and directly visited Khir Bhavani temple to pay her obeisance.

Khir Bhavani temple is located in Tulmulla area of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Proper security arrangements were made in wake of her visit to the temple.