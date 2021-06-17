BANDIPORA: Famous Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday visited remote Tulail along the Line of Control in Gurez valley of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district.
Sources said that the actor reached Neeru village of Tulail via helicopter at around 12 noon today.
They said that he is scheduled to interact with Army and BSF jawans at Neeru village. (KNO)
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar visits Bandipora’s Tulail
