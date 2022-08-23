Infiltration bid foiled in J&K’s Rajouri, two infiltrators killed: Army

JAMMU, Aug 23: Two infiltrators were killed as an infiltration bid was foiled by the Army in Pukharni area of Nowshera sector along the Line of Control in Rajouri district, the Army said on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

“Army troops deployed near the LoC noticed some suspicious movement last night and opened fire. In the incident two infiltrators were killed and their bodies are lying near the fence, while attempts are being made to recover them,” the Army said..

A reconnaissance of the general area of attempted infiltration site is in progress, the Army said.

“In reconnaissance by quadcopter, two bodies of infiltrators have been observed and the area is being scanned further,” the Army said.

According to officials, a group of suspected terrorists tried to sneak into Pukharni village of Laam in Naushera under the cover of darkness from across the border.

One of the terrorists stepped over a landmine causing an explosion around 10 pm on Monday, they said, adding the alert Army troops who were observing the movement of the terrorists laid a cordon and started a search of the area on Tuesday morning.

The latest infiltration bid in the Naushera sector comes close on the heels of the arrest of a highly trained Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) guide, who also worked for an intelligence unit of Pakistani army, in an injured condition by Army on Sunday. (Agencies)