Bodies Of Col Manpreet, Major Ashish Airlifted To Army Base Hospital In Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 14: Security forces airlifted the bodies of Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonchak from the encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday, a day after they were martyred along with a deputy superintendent of police in a gunfight with terrorists.

The bodies of Singh and Dhonchak were airlifted from Kokernag to the Army’s 92 Base Hospital in the Badamibagh Cantonment here, officials said.

They said top Army, police and civil administration officials will pay their last respects to the slain officers, before their mortal remains are sent to their native places for the last rites. (Agencies)