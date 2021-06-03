BMW India launches contactless service for Hassle Free Vehicle Service

GURUGRAM (HARYANA) : BMW India has enabled a unique contactless vehicle service for its customers in India. The BMW Contactless Service enables customers to book vehicle service, review service-related quotations and make payments securely online and more, with a click of a button using www.bmw-contactless.in.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “At BMW, we strongly believe in leveraging new-age technologies to augment our brand’s customers centric initiatives. We have successfully transformed our business processes across our dealer network and enabled a seamless way for our customers to avail and experience BMW vehicle service from the comfort of their homes. The BMW Contactless Service will play a pivotal role in offering a safe and seamless customer support service to our existing and new customers during this pandemic. Together with BMW One app and the BMW Smart Video functionality, the BMW Contactless Service ensures that a comprehensive service experience is delivered safely.”

BMW Contactless Services introduces customers to a digital first way of end-to-end vehicle service without the need of visiting an authorised BMW workshop facility. It is designed to seamlessly take customers through the entire vehicle service virtually.

Customers can simply use BMW One App on their smartphone or get online via a tablet or personal computer to select the required type of service, choose a convenient date and time slot along with the nearest BMW workshop. BMW service personnel will reach the pick-up location, sanitise the vehicle and proceed for its service.

Customers will receive detailed assessment of the condition of vehicle and additional service recommendation via the industry-first BMW Smart Video update. Customers can review the service requirement, quotation and approve the same instantly online. Further secure online payments for services availed offers complete peace of mind.

The serviced vehicle is fully sanitised and delivered as per the requested location. The deliveries and servicing of all customer vehicles will be undertaken by adhering to all local government directives post the lockdown period.

BMW Smart Video an exclusive app-based smart video and image solution where customers can give real-time approvals for required service and repairs. The dealership technicians create a video of the service vehicle explaining the service/repair requirements and share the quotation online.

Customers receive a link where they can understand the service requirements through the video and give an approval online without the need of visiting the dealership again. BMW Smart Video solution has already benefitted more than 81,000 customers with high rate of customer satisfaction.

BMW One App provides an easy-to-use medium to interact with the BMW products, services, and supplementary offerings anytime and anywhere. The app can be used for service booking and test drive requests through a few easy clicks and steps. Customers would be able to access BMW Smart Video functionality and the BMW Used Car portal as well. The app is available on Apple iOS and Android Play Store

To know more about BMW Contactless Experience, please visit www.bmw-contactless.in

Website: www.bmw.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bmwindia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bmwindia

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/bmwindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwindia_official

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bmw-india/

#BMW #BMWIndia #SheerDrivingPleasure #BMWContactlessService #StayHome #StaySafe (AGENCY)