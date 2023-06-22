Blue Pansy Declared As ‘Butterfly Of J&K’

JAMMU, Jun 22 : The government of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday declared Blue pansy (Junonia orithya) as butterfly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to declaration of Blue pansy (Junonia orithya) as butterfly of the Union Territory of J&K,” reads an order issued by Principal Secretary to the Government, Forest Ecology and Environment, Deeraj Gupta.

Last year, the Government had declared Kalij Pheasant as the bird of the Union Territory—(KNO)