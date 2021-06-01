Block development fund announced for 31 blocks in Ladakh

LEH: As a step to empower Panchayati Raj institutions in Ladakh, LG Radha Krishen Mathur has announced block development fund of Rs 1 crore each for all 31 blocks in the current financial year.

The plans to be undertaken under this fund will be approved by BDC chairpersons in plan formulations meeting of Block Development Councils, according to an order issued by the Rural Development Department.

Such plans will be sourced from every panchayat of the block. Only new works of public importance will be taken up and such works which can be completed in one year and will have tangible benefits to residents will be executed, it said.

“The provisioning of the Block Development Fund by the administration will enable grassroot democracy to fulfil ground level requirements, said Saugat Biswas, Secretary Rural Development, Ladakh.

Skalzang Dorjey, BDC, Chairman Leh, said, This fund would be used for local development works. Earlier, there used to be a lack of funds but now we can use this fund to bring development in these 31 blocks of Ladakh”.

Zakir Hussain, BDC Chairman, Sodh Block Kargil, said, The Block Development Fund will help us in bringing grassroot development in rural areas.