Blacklisting of Pak is certain if it continues to back terror: Rajnath

MUMBAI: Pakistan will get blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) if it did not stop sponsoring terrorism, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warned on Tuesday.

Speaking here at a programme to mark 11th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Singh also said that India is no longer “a soft target”.

At least 166 people were killed when 10 Pakistani terrorists attacked Mumbai between November 26 and 29, 2008.

“Since last five and half years our Government has destroyed all the terror infrastructure in India and now we are moving towards disrupting terror finance network with the help of Financial Action Task Force,” Singh said. (AGENCIES)