BL Santosh boosts morale of BJP Cadres, urges intensified grassroots campaigning

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 15: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary, B L Santosh, addressed a series of meetings simultaneously with BJP workers in Jammu South RS Pura emphasizing the importance of strengthening booth-level activities and grassroots campaigning.

The meeting was attended by MLA candidate for RS Pura Jammu South, Dr Narinder Singh, BJP district president Jammu South, Rekha Mahajan, Prabhari Ayodhya Gupta, MLA Mathura, Srikant Sharma, Purnima Sharma, district general secretary, Akash Chopra, BJP leader, Brijeshwar Rana, convenor, RS Pura constituency, Sunny Sangotra, DDC, Vidhya Mottan, Mandal presidents, Vijay Sharma, Bikram Sandhu, Ranjit Singh and Shaktikendra Parmukhs were present on the occasion.

BL Santosh exhorted the workers to intensify door-to-door campaign highlighting party’s vision for RS Pura. “It’s essential to showcase BJP achievements and the BJP’s agenda to every household.” BL Santosh, highlighted the importance of robust booth-level management as a crucial factor in achieving electoral success.

Addressing a meeting with BJP workers in Jammu South, Santosh emphasized the need for effective booth management to leverage the party’s strength at the grassroots level. Booth-level management is the backbone of our electoral strategy,” Santosh said. “It’s essential to have a strong, well-organized booth structure to ensure victory.”

Rekha Mahajan in her address said BL Santosh’s presence has energized our cadre,”. “We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring a resounding victory for the BJP.” She appealed BJP workers to make aware those who are new voters, especially the youth so that no voters are hindered in making new votes. Rekha said she is confident that the BJP’s welfare schemes and outreach to all sections of society will ensure its victory in the ensuing Assembly elections.

Rekha Mahajan emphasized that BJP is the only party with an active cadre base at every polling station. “We recently identified “weak booths” within every Assembly constituency and deployed a team of workers in each such booth to reinvigorate the party’s connection with the electorate. We have demographic data from every pocket of the Jammu South and our contact programmes are designed in keeping with local expectations. She urged the party cadres to stay in the midst of the public and live up to their expectations.

Mandal presidents presented reporting of their respective mandals. Akash Chopra conducted the proceedings of the programme and vote of thanks was presented by Sunny Sangotra.