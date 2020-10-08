BJYM for immediate scrapping of Fire & Emergency selection list

‘Deptt adopted unfair means’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 7: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) J&K president, Arun Dev Singh today warned that corruption and irregularities in Fire and Emergency Services selection list will not be tolerated at any cost and if the same is not resolved his organisation will be forced to launch agitation.

Talking to reporters here, today Arun Dev said that Fire and Emergency Services selection list was released on October 3 and the selected candidates were asked to join within two days is highly suspicious. He said that the exam which was advertised in 2013 has been conducted 3 times since then due to corruption and favouritism allegations every time. He mentioned many disparities in the list like the exam question paper was leaked on whatsapp to favour the favourable candidates, date of birth of many selected candidates are not mentioned to favour under and over age candidates, 8th passed candidates have scored more than the PhD and PG passed candidates, selection of over 200 candidates from district Budgam, name of same candidates being mentioned in selection as well waiting lists. He further raised his concerns in alleged discrimination against the candidates of Jammu division which is a matter of grave concern.

Arun Dev also urged the Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha to take immediate cognizance of the matter and provide relief to the aggrieved candidates by scrapping the selection list with immediate effect. He pressed to conduct the fresh and transparent recruitment as the appointments were totally illegal and unacceptable and such appointments have amounted to ‘grave injustice’ to the meritorious candidates. He warned the concerned authorities that BJYM J&K will fight to bring justice to the hardworking and meritorious candidates in Court of Law as well as on the roads. He also said that BJYM will start a mass agitation across the UT if the grievances of aggrieved candidates are not duly addressed in few days.

Morcha vice-presidents J&K, Shrey Sethi, Hari Om Sharma, Abhishek Slathia, Rinku Choudhary and Preety Choudhary, general secretary Kapil Singh Chib, Sanjeev Manhas, Sanjay Sharma, Darshan Kumar, Ranjit Singh, Gourav Balgotra and Chetan Wanchoo were also present in the press conference.