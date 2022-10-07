BJYM conducts training workshop for district cadre

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 7: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Jammu and Kashmir today conducted a training workshop for the district party cadre at Muthi here.

The training workshop was inaugurated by National Executive Member BJP and former MoS Priya Sethi in the presence of BJYM UT President Arun Prabhat, BJYM National Media In-charge Amandeep Singh and party workers. BJP UT Secretary Vikas Choudhary, Kissan Morcha UT President Omi Khajuria, District President BJP Jammu Rural Rajinder Singh Chib, and District President BJYM Jammu Rural Deepak Pandey were also present during the workshop.

Priya Sethi, in her presidential address said that the BJP has come a long way due to the tireless hard work and commitment of the party workers. The party’s journey started by winning two Lok Sabha seats, and 30 years later, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP came to power in the Centre with a full majority in 2014, the senior BJP leader said.

Arun Prabhat UT President BJYM said that the training sessions will help the participants to study the history of the party and in future they will be able to easily share such information with the public during their public speeches and interactions. This will also help party workers and activists, who are unaware of the party’s history, to learn more about it,” he said in his address. He asked the BJYM activists to enthusiastically participate in the programmes to mark the eight years of the Modi Government.

Amandeep Singh, National Media head BJYM highlighted the various achievements made by the BJP-led Government at the Centre headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.