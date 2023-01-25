Bharat Jodo Yatra Suspended Due To Inclement Weather In J&K’s Banihal

JAMMU, Jan 25: The afternoon leg of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban and Banihal has been cancelled due to poor weather conditions and landslides in the area.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who informed in this regard, said the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will resume at 8 am on Friday.

“Due to poor weather conditions and landslides in the area, the afternoon leg of #BharatJodoYatra in Ramban & Banihal has been cancelled. Tomorrow is a rest day and the Yatra will resume day after, January 27th at 8am,” he tweeted.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ was scheduled to reach the highway township of Banihal from Ramban district headquarters during the day.

Earlier in the day, the traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was suspended after heavy rains triggered the shooting of stones at a few places in Ramban district that left a truck driver dead and two others injured, officials said.