NEW DELHI: The BJP’s total assets for the financial year 2017-18 has increased by 22.27 percent from the previous year, election watchdog Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) on Wednesday said.

“During FY 2016-17, the declared assets of BJP totaled Rs 1213.13 crore and increased by 22.27 percent to Rs 1483.35 crore during FY 2017-18”, an ADR report titled ‘Analysis of Assets and Liabilities of National Parties ? FY 2016-17 & 2017-18’ said.

The ADR has prepared the report after an analysis of assets and liabilities declared by the seven national parties – BJP, INC, NCP, BSP, CPI, CPM and AITC between FY 2016-17 and 2017-18.

According to the report, the total assets declared by the 7 National Parties during FY 2016-17 amounted to Rs 3260.81 crore which increased by 6 per cent to Rs 3456.65 crore during FY 2017-18.

“The Congress and NCP are the only two national parties to show a decrease in their annual declared assets”, the report said.

Compared to the BJP, the total assets of Congress between FY 2016-17 and 2017-18 decreased by 15.26 percent – from Rs 854.75 crore to Rs 724.35 crore and that of NCP decreased from Rs 11.41 crore to Rs 9.54 crore (by 16.39 per cent).

“The total assets of Trinamool Congress increased from Rs 26.25 crore during FY 2016-17 to Rs 29.10 crore, an increase of 10.86 per cent”, the report added.

The total liabilities for FY 2016-17 declared by the national parties amounted to Rs 514.99 crore (an average of Rs 73.57 crore per party) which decreased by 27.26 per cent to Rs 374.61 crore in FY 2017-18.

While the Congress had declared liabilities of Rs 461.73 crore followed by BJP with Rs 20.03 crore in FY 2016-17, in 2017-18, the Congress declared liabilities of Rs 324.2 crore, BJP’s was 21.38 crore and Trinamool’s Rs 10.65 crore.

“Between FY 2016-17 and 2017-18, four parties declared a decrease in liabilities, Congress (decrease of Rs 137.53 crore), CPM (decrease of Rs 3.02 crore), NCP (decrease of Rs 1.34 crore) and Rs 55 lakhs liabilities decrease of Trinamool Congress”, the report added.

According to the report, BJP, CPI and BSP have declared an increase in liabilities during FY 2017-18.

(AGENCIES)