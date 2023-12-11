Ujjain BJP MLA Mohan Yadav To Be New Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

BJP MLA from Ujjain South Mohan Yadav being greeted by Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state President VD Sharma and others on his election as the BJP's legislature party leader in Madhya Pradesh, in Bhopal. Yadav will be the next CM of the state.

Bhopal, Dec 11: Mohan Yadav, the BJP MLA from Ujjain South, will be the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, where the saffron outfit has retained power after the just held assembly polls, party sources said on Monday.
Yadav (58), an OBC leader, was elected as the BJP’s legislature party leader in Madhya Pradesh at a meeting in Bhopal held in the evening in presence of central observers, they said.
He was serving as minister for higher education in the outgoing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s cabinet. (Agencies)