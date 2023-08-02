BJP’s Devender Rana Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

JAMMU, Aug 2: Devender Singh Rana, former Legislator and Senior BJP leader called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan, today.

Shehnaz Ganai, former Legislator also met the Lt Governor.

The Former legislators submitted the memoranda to the Lt Governor and apprised him of the various issues of common masses.

The Lt Governor assured the former Legislators of appropriate action on the genuine issues put forth in the memoranda.