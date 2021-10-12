BJP workers stage protest demanding safe and protected accommodation for activists in Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 12: Dozens of BJP party workers hit the streets here on Tuesday demanding safe accommodation for ‘panches’ and ‘sarpanches’ and other activists.

The party workers led by BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur staged a sit-in protest at Press Enclave on Residency road in Kashmir Valley against the Jammu and Kashmir administration as they had “failed to provide safe accommodation to the political activists and party workers.”

They urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take appropriate measures to provide safe and protected accommodation for the BJP workers and activists immediately.

This comes following the recent civilian killings in the Valley that has caused a fear among minorities and political activists. (Agencies)