BJP Will Get More Than 50 Seats, Will Form Govt On Its Own In J&K: Ravinder Raina

SRINAGAR, May 3: A top leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday predicted that it will form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina, while talking to media persons in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday said there are chances that BJP will get more than 50 seats in the forthcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and will form its government.

Raina who is on a five day political outreach programme visited south Kashmir to strengthen the party’s network, he claimed that there is a huge wave of support for the party in Kashmir valley.

“I believe whenever the elections are held BJP will form its own government and the next chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir will be from BJP,” he said.

He said people in large numbers are joining BJP and hoisting flags on their homes in Jammu and Kashmir happily.

The BJP chief said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has understood the pain of the people of Jammu and Kashmir inflicted by the enemies of the peace and he addressed their grievances.

“BJP and Prime Minister has rendered services for the poor and downtrodden people of Jammu and Kashmir for their upliftment and I feel that people would vote in our favour and we will form the government of its own”.

On a question he said Election commission of India is an autonomous body and is in no way working on the behest of BJP. “It is the Election Commissions call to decide when elections could be held in Jammu and Kashmir”, Raina said and added that BJP is ready for the elections and the election commission has to decide”.