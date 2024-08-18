BJP Will Contest Assembly Elections With Full Strength In J&K: Ravinder Raina

JAMMU, Aug 18: Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina declared the party’s intent to contest the upcoming elections with “full strength.”

Raina expressed confidence that the people of Jammu and Kashmir would vote overwhelmingly for the BJP, leading to the formation of a BJP government.

He clarified that while the BJP will run independently in Jammu, it may form alliances with some independent candidates in Kashmir, but will not align with any political parties in Jammu.

On former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Chowdhary Zulfikar Ali’s joining the BJP, Raina welcomed him warmly. “He is a very big political leader of J&K. With his joining, the BJP will get strengthened,” Raina noted.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and former CM, Nirmal Singh revealed that the party has drafted a preliminary version of its election manifesto.

He stated that once finalized, it would be submitted to the central government.

Singh also commented on the impact of Article 370, asserting that its removal has curbed separatist and Pakistani interference, leading to improved peace in the region.

He expressed optimism that the electorate would exercise their democratic rights and that the BJP is poised to secure a majority in the J&K Assembly polls.( KNS)