BJP wants Jammu North renamed as Jammu Tawi; restoration of areas in 4 Assembly seats

NC submits 18-page dissent note to Delimitation Comm

*Report to be put in public domain after considering fresh suggestions



Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Mar 4: The BJP today submitted more suggestions to the Delimitation Commission including renaming Jammu North Assembly constituency (previously known as Jammu East) as Jammu Tawi seat while all three National Conference Associate Members gave an 18-page strong dissenting note to the Panel saying entire criteria has been violated in allotment of seven increased segments.

While submitting revised draft report to five Associate members–three from National Conference and two of BJP on February 25, the Delimitation Commission had invited suggestions/objections/dissenting notes, if any, from them till March 4.

The Associate Members are Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore Sharma, both BJP Lok Sabha members from Jammu division and Dr Farooq Abdullah, Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi, all three National Conference MPs from Kashmir valley.

Dr Jitendra Singh said: “We trust the constitutional integrity of the Delimitation Commission”.

While there was no official word from BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, sources in the BJP said, the party has demanded renaming of Jammu North Assembly constituency (which was earlier known as Jammu East) as Jammu Tawi.

It may be mentioned here that the Delimitation Commission has also created a seat on the name of Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra.

The BJP has also demanded that areas of Khour Assembly seat which have been clubbed with Akhnoor constituency be restored. Similarly, it has sought that areas of Akhnoor linked with Khour be also returned.

The BJP has suggested to the Delimitation Commission that demands raised by Samba and Ramgarh (SC Reserve) constituencies be considered. In these two Assembly segments also, the areas of Samba have been clubbed with Ramgarh and vice versa.

The BJP has sought that areas of Samba and Ramgarh be restored.

On the other, all three National Conference MPs have handed over a detailed dissenting note to the Delimitation Commission for incorporating it with draft report of the Panel.

NC MP and Associate Member of the Commission Hasnain Masoodi told the Excelsior that they have collectively submitted 18-page objections to the Panel.

The NC Associate Members have reiterated that the Commission can’t go ahead with its report till the Supreme Court delivers verdict on abrogation of special status and Reorganization Act under which the Panel has been set up.

“The Commission has ignored population which should be first criteria for deciding the Assembly seats. Connectivity and various other factors have not been taken into consideration,” Masoodi said.

Sources said the dissent note submitted by the National Conference is likely to be added by the Delimitation Commission in its draft report whenever put in public domain.

Sources said after taking a call on fresh suggestions submitted by the BJP and dissent note of the National Conference, the Delimitation Commission is likely to put its draft report in public domain inviting claims and objections from political parties, organizations and individuals with a time frame of 42 days.

During the period of claims and objections, the Commission headed by Justice (Retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai and comprising Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra and State Election Commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma could visit Jammu and Kashmir for public hearings on objections and suggestions to the draft report.

The Commission has deadline of May 6 for submission of final report.

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir can be held only after the exercise for delimitation of 90 Assembly constituencies is completed. The Commission has already allotted 47 Assembly seats to Kashmir division and 43 to Jammu.