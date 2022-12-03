BJP to launch Mandal level awareness campaign on New Industrial Policy: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 3: Describing the New Industrial Policy as game changer for empowering youth and giving new impetus to the BJP’s startup mission as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior party leader Devender Singh Rana today said an awareness campaign up to the Mandal level would be launched across Jammu and Kashmir to encourage and facilitate the young entrepreneurs to get optimum benefit from the ambitious programme.

Chairing the meeting of the Industries and Trader Cell of the BJP here, Devender Rana said the policy has come as a boon for both, the existing and the prospective unit holders to expand and initiate their dream projects with the necessary assistance and incentives available since April 1, this year. The scheme has been tailored as per the BJP’s commitment to involve the aspirational youth in the process of making Naya Jammu and Kashmir economically viable with focus on productivity and employment. This will be a big step towards the Union Territory becoming a proud part of the country’s growth story, he maintained.

Sham Lal Langar, Convener, Industries & Trade Cell, Ashutosh Gupta, Convener, Transport Cell besides Chamail Singh, Jai Inder Jain, Vikas Jandyal, Anupam Gupta, Roshan Sharma, Parveen Pargal and other prominent members of the Cell were present in the meeting.

The senior BJP leader said the ultimate objective of the policy is aimed at transforming Jammu and Kashmir that has not progressed on the industrial front as per desired level during several decades, despite having potential and raw material. The Union Territory has immense scope in Agriculture, food, pharmaceutical and other sectors. Therefore, the policy has come up on a pragmatic note, paving way for making this part of the country as an industrially advanced region from the prevailing aspirational one. Given the talent, grit and determination of the youth and huge lot of skilled and unskilled workforce this is achievable, He said the Prime Minister has flagged this as a priority mode for empowering youth and ensuring progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to the single window approach, envisaged in the policy, Rana said this will facilitate the desirous entrepreneurs to realize their dreams and become job providers rather than job seekers. He hoped that the line departments and financial institutions will come forward in a big way for making the policy a success for the larger interest of the youth.