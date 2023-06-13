BJP Scared To Hold Elections As People In J&K Not Happy With Them: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Jun 13: National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scared to hold elections as people in Jammu and Kashmir were not happy with them.

“…If the people would have been happy and satisfied don’t you think they (centre) would have announced elections here”, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister told media persons in Srinagar on Tuesday.

He said not holding elections is itself a crisis. “Why are they (BJP) scared to hold elections here? Why don’t they have the guts to hold elections here”, he questioned.

When asked that there are complaints of non-availability of ration, electricity and employment, Omar said “no one is happy in Jammu and Kashmir…you have just mentioned a few problems but I would say there are only crises in Jammu and Kashmir. There is no government department which is not facing a crisis. Let them hold Parliament and Assembly elections here together we will see…who wins”, he challenged.

Omar said that drug addiction in society is a dangerous issue and this is not a political but a social issue that needs to be addressed seriously.

He said it is very unfortunate that the government is not concerned about the menace.

“We have seen the government issuing statements on tourism, investment and have seen a lot of fun fare at the recently held G20 meeting here but on the drug abuse the authorities have never mentioned anything,” he said.

The NC vice president said the crime rate has gone up due to drug menace and murders are taking place.

Omar said from wherever drugs are smuggled , they are being used in Jammu and Kashmir.

When asked about narco smuggling from across the border, Omar said on the one hand the government claims that even a bird cannot fly over to this side , then how come these drugs are being smuggled here. “Are there loopholes in the fencing or there is weakness somewhere in the anti-infiltration grid”, he questioned.

“Government has to reply where these drugs are coming to Jammu and Kashmir. I am not putting myself in the blame game …I am saying if these are coming they are being used by our people. We demand the utilization of these drugs should be completely end”, he added.

Regarding the opposition meet being held on June 23 in Bihar, he said, ‘We will go and hear them. As I have already said, the National Conference has a little role to play in this meeting.’

He said, ‘ If NC is going to win all the seats of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh, the impact would be not more than six seats,” he remarked.

“Unity must be shown by those parties who have more than 40-50 seats in Parliament,” he said.

Omar said, ‘ We often came to see that those who carry 200 seats can’t do it and expect unity from the small parties. Let those who have 50-60 seats to show unity and we will come forward for unity.’

On another question that films are being made to defame Islam, Omar said, “Islam is not so week a religion that someone would make a film and it would have negative effect on it”, adding, “We know that there are certain people who keeps hatred about the Islam because they could not tolerate us and in between making such films to provocateur us.’ (AGENCIES)