BJP SC Morcha national president, Lal Singh Arya and other senior leaders during the Morcha’s Working Committee meeting at Jammu on Tuesday. By Daily Excelsior - 28/02/2023 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Telegram Email Tumblr ReddIt Print BJP SC Morcha national president, Lal Singh Arya and other senior leaders during the Morcha's Working Committee meeting at Jammu on Tuesday. BJP SC Morcha national president, Lal Singh Arya and other senior leaders during the Morcha’s Working Committee meeting at Jammu on Tuesday.