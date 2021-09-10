BJP-RSS trying to break composite culture of Jammu and Kashmir: Rahul Gandhi

I’m a Kashmiri Pandit, says Rahul Gandhi in Jammu

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is on a two-day visit to Jammu, addressed party workers at a programme on Friday. He described his visit to be like a homecoming as his family had a long relationship with the state.

The former Congress president said that, the BJP-RSS combine were trying to break the composite culture of Jammu and Kashmir. He demanded that the government restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

The young leader also thanked party workers for welcoming him to Jammu.

Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Ghulam Nabi Azad also attended the programme, along with other state party leaders.

Meanwhile “I feel I have come home. My family has a long relationship with Jammu and Kashmir,” said Rahul while addressing an event in Jammu on Friday.

He added, “I’m a Kashmiri Pandit and my family is Kashmiri Pandit. Today morning, a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits met me. They told me that Congress implemented many welfare schemes for them, but BJP has done nothing.”

“I promise my Kashmiri Pandit brothers that I will do something for them,” said Rahul Gandhi, who added that after Jammu and Kashmir, he will be visiting Ladakh as well.