BJP remembers Upadhyay, observes “Samarpan Diwas”

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 11: Remembering the great ideologue and former president of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay on his death anniversary, Bharatiya Janata Party, Jammu and Kashmir held “Samarpan Diwas” programmes on all Mandals across the region.

On “Samarpan Diwas”, to keep the BJP free from any mal-intention or prejudice ensuring clean economy to run the routine affairs of the party with “Shuchita”, BJP activists voluntarily contribute money and pledge to keep cleanliness in their organizational tasks and their accounts in running the activities of the party.

J&K BJP president, Ravinder Raina accompanied by party general secretary (Org.), Ashok Kaul addressed the main programme in this regard organized at party Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here.

Ravinder Raina paying tributes to Pt. Ji threw light on the life of Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay and narrated number of hardships faced by him as a student, his simple life and rising to the posts of national general secretary and national president of Jana Sangh. The life of Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay has been a source of inspiration for us, he said.

Ashok Kaul spoke on the philosophy of Antodya and said that Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay wanted that the last person in the ladder or the chain gets the benefits of growth & development. The initiatives taken by PM, Narendra Modi led Government to ensure that there is no disparity or discrimination with poor, downtrodden people, women etc are in line with the Antodya.

BJP OBC Morcha organised “Samarpan Diwas ” Program and paid rich Tribute to Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay on his death anniversary and huge number of people joined BJP in the program .

BJP J&K general secretary, Vibodh Gupta along with senior BJP leaders paid rich floral tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh co-founder Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay on his death anniversary in a function organised by BJP Kalakot Mandal and recalled his efforts to uplift the weaker sections of the society.

The BJP workers and activists led by Colonel (Retd.) Mahan Singh, Chairman District Development Council, Kathua also paid rich tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh president, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

BJP Talab Tillo Mandal also held a programme to pay tributes to Deen Dayal Ji on his death anniversary. The function was organised by Keshav Chopra Mandal president, Talab Tillo Mandal.

Among others who paid tributes to Deen Dayal Ji included former BJP president. Sat Sharma, Mayor JMC, Chander Mohan Gupta, district president BJP, Jammu West, Munish Khajuria, BJP JKUT secretary and in chare Jammu West, Rekha Mahajan, Shailja Gupta, Ayodhya Gupta, Sanjay Baru, Surinder Choudhary, both councillors etc.

District Development Council (DDC) Chairman, Jammu and former MLA, Bharat Bhushan (Bodhi) also paid glowing tributes to Pt Deen Dayal Ji on his death anniversary today. In this connection a function was held in which among others Kissan Morcha president, Omi Khajuria, president Raipur Domana Mandal BJP, Ashok Kerni paid floral tributes to late leader and threw light on his life history.

BJP Amar Shaheed Pt. Prem Nath Bhat Mandal held a function at Barnai in which glowing tributes were paid by the party leaders including displace district president, Chand Ji Bhat and Mandal president Nana Ji Raina to Deen Dayal Ji. They termed Deen Dayal Ji a great visionary leader of India who had dedicated his entire life for the service of nation.