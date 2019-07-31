BJP puts J&K polls process on fast track, names Khanna as new in-charge

NEW DELHI: Putting the ensuing assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on fast track, the BJP on Wednesday appointed party’s national vice president Avinash Rai Khanna as the party in charge for the upcoming polls in the militancy-hit state.

An announcement to this effect was made here by party general secretary Arun Singh.

The appointment made by party chief Amit Shah will come into force with immediate effect, he said.

The appointment order came hours after key BJP leaders including the likes of working president J P Nadda and general secretary Ram Madhav held a crucial meeting on Tuesday late evening with the state leaders.

The state BJP leaders have indicated that polls in Jammu and Kashmir, which is at present under President’s Rule, may be announced by the Election Commission by third week of August.

“Elaborate discussions were held about the preparations for assembly elections,” tweeted party’s newly appointed general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh about Tuesday late evening meeting.

A decision was also taken among other leaders, party’s newly appointed working president Mr Nadda will travel to the state to oversee the party’s organisational works for the elections.

The state leaders have been also asked to stay away from making unnecessary and controversial statements on state’s polity vis-a-vis the central government’s approach towards the state.

Former MP from Hoshiarpur constituency of Punjab, Mr Khanna has held organisational positions for Rajasthan too earlier.

