BJP pays tributes to Brig Rajinder Singh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 14: BJP led by its senior leaders paid tributes to Brigadier Rajinder Singh at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

J&K BJP State general secretary (Org.), Ashok Kaul accompanied by BJP secretary, Arvind Gupta, office secretary, Tilak Raj Gupta, BJP State media incharge, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, Library Incharge Prof. Kulbhushan Mohtra, senior leader, Rajiv Charak, Mohan Singh Rana, Tariq Keen, Basant Raj Thakur, Kapil Chib, BJYM leader, Ravinder Singh Jamwal and others paid tributes to Brig Singh on the occasion.

Ashok Kaul, while paying tributes to the valiant soldier said that Brigadier Rajinder Singh saved Kashmir from falling in the hands of Pakistani raiders in 1947 and laid down his life fighting the enemy. He said that Jammu is a land of brave Dogras who valiantly fought against the enemy and felt pride in serving the nation. He said that Brig Rajinder Singh of the erstwhile J&K State Forces, with little man power at his disposal at the time of Tribal raid in Kashmir, fought valiantly to stop further advancement of Pakistani tribesmen and regular army towards Srinagar city.

Arvind Gupta said they fought back Pakistani raiders with limited resources and stopped them at Uri for several days thus saving the lives of thousands of the people.

Tilak Raj Gupta asked youth to contribute in shaping a bright future of the nation. He highlighted his supreme sacrifice while protecting the State from the enemy invasion in 1947.

Dr. Pardeep Mahotra said Brig. Rajinder Singh rewrote the history of J&K resisting Pakistani raiders with extremely limited resources. He stressed that such heroic legacy must be taught to younger generations.

Another programme was held by Workers of BJP Jammu East, under the Presidentship of Vinay Kumar Gupta, in which tributes were paid to Brigadier Rajinder Singh on his birth anniversary. The program was organized at Rajinder Park, Canal Road, Ward No-19.

Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta, State General Secretary Vibodh Gupta, State chief spokesperson and Prabhari Jammu Sunil Sethi, district president Vinay Gupta, State Secretary Anju Dogra, district Secretary Brijesh Gupta, Corporater Surinder Choudhary, Distt Secretary Narendra Koki, Working committee member JK UT, Sanjay Mahey were the senior BJP leaders who paid tributes.