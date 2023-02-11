BJP pays glowing tribute to Pt Deendayal Upadayay on his death anniversary

Day observed as Samparan Diwas

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 11: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), paid glowing tribute to former Jana Sangh national president and great leader of India Pt Deendayal Upadhayay who had left an indelible mark on country’s politics on his death anniversary across the J&K UT today. The day is being observed as “Samarpan Diwas” across the country.

In the UT of J&K, party organized programmes on Mandal level across the UT, which were attended by senior party leaders.

J&K BJP president, Ravinder Raina accompanied by MP (Rajya Sabha) Er. Ghulam Ali Khatana addressed the main programme on “Samarpan Diwas” organized under the supervision of Abhiyaan Incharge and additional treasurer, Prem Gupta at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here.

Ravinder Raina, BJP JK UT president while paying tributes to Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay threw light on his life and narrated number of hardships faced by him as a student, his simple life and rising to the posts of national general secretary and national president of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. “The life of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay has been a source of inspiration for us”; he said and added that his economic philosophy was highly appreciated even by the then governments. He wished for a country where there is no discrimination or exploitation.

Ashok Koul BJP general secretary (Org), spoke in detail on the life and values of Pandit Ji. He said that the vision of Pandit Ji was very clear that the true rise of India could only be achieved through “Integral Humanism” and “Antyodaya”. He said that Pandit Ji was a strong advocate of nationalism, integral humanism having core of “Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah”, Antyodaya (benefit to the last person standing in the row), and great economic policy. “Deendayal Upadhayay never worked to gain popularity or to be elected as an MP or MLA but worked entirely for the welfare of the nation and lived his life in simplicity, he said and added that all party workers must follow his teachings.

Prem Gupta conducted the proceedings of programme.

District president Jammu South, Rekha Mahajan presented a note of thanks.

All the senior BJP leaders participated in their respective Mandal “Samarpan Diwas” programmes.

‘Sewa & Samarpan’ is the driving ideology for every BJP activist, stated senior BJP leaders said Ex-MLC and J&K BJP spokesperson Girdhari Lal Raina, J&K BJP secretary Veenu Khanna and J&K BJP Media Incharge Dr. Pardeep Mahotra were attending while attending the another programme.