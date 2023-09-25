BJP pays glowing tribute to Deendayal Upadhayaya

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 25: Glowing tribute were paid to Pandit Deendayal Upadhayaya, former president of Bharatiya Jana Sangh and great leader on his birth anniversary by the BJP today. In this connection party held programmes at different places in the UT of J&K in which the selfless services of late leader to the country were recalled.

The main function was held at BJP Headquarters Trikuta Nagar here which was among others attended by BJP National Executive Member and Headquarter in charge, Priya Sethi.

She said that Pandit Deendayal Upadhayaya, born on September 25, 1916, was the leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh from 1953 to 1968. He was a profound philosopher, organizer par excellence and a leader who maintained the highest standards of personal integrity. He has been the source of ideological guidance and moral inspiration for the BJP since its inception. His views on integral Humanism and Antyodaya reflect in every welfare scheme of the Modi Government, which aims to empower every section, socially- economically and politically.

BJP vice president, Anuradha Charak said that right from the days of childhood, Pt. Deendayal Upadhayaya, faced many difficulties but did not deviate from his mission of serving the nation and its people. He was associated with a number of organisations and at every place, his focus was to strengthen the social fabric, induce sense of patriotism and treat everyone equally.

Former MLC, Choudhary Vikram Randhawa, said Pandit Deendayal Upadhayaya lives in the hearts of the people as he become role model for others and he will be always remembered.

BJP secretary, Arvind Gupta said that Pandit Deendayal Upadhayaya, led a simple life and such personalities are very rare.

BJP office secretary, Tilak Raj Gupta, DDC Suresh Sharma, spokesperson, Rajni Sethi, former Vice Chairperson Kissan Morcha, Daljit Singh Chib, former VC, SC- ST Corporation Balbir Ram Rattan, OBC Morcha president, Sunil Prajapati, Social Media in charge Ankit Gupta, Ravinder Singh Birpuria, Ramesh Katock, Manjeet Jasrotia, Suresh Salgotra, Toni Kumar, Shamsher Prajapati and others also paid their tribute.

Glowing tribute were paid to late leader by former Dy Mayor Purnima Sharma at a function here, today in which the speakers highlighted his contribution to the nation.

At a function held by BJP Talab Tillo Unit rich tribute were paid to Deendayal Upadhayaya by party district president, Parmodh Kapahi, party secretary, Ayodhya Gupta, councillor, Sanjay Baru, Mandal president, Keshaw Chopra, Dr Pardeep Mahotra etc.

Chief spokesperson BJP Mahila Morcha J&K UT Retina Trepan also paid floral tribute to late leader at a function today. She termed him a role model for the party activists.