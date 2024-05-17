BJP party of rich people like Ambani and Adani, says CM Sukhu

HAMIRPUR(HP), May 17: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday claimed that Congress is people’s party, while the BJP is a party of “rich people like Ambani and Adani”.

Attacking Congress rebel Rajinder Rana, Sukhu said, “Rana has sold his honour and has been taking votes from people by changing parties many times. But this time, there is a battle between truth and lies in which truth will win.”

Addressing rallies in Sujanpur assembly constituency to seek votes for Congress candidate Captain Ranjit, Sukhu lashed out at Rana for “ditching” the Congress. (PTI)