BJP, Pakistan reciprocating each other’s interests: Tiwari

JAMMU, Sept 19: While snubbing Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif for his statement on Jammu and Kashmir, senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Pramodh Tiwari today warned Pakistan against interfering in India’s internal matters.

“Instead of giving such statements Ministers of Pakistan should focus on protecting their citizens from starvation and poverty”, Tiwari said while addressing a press conference in Jammu today.

Criticizing the BJP for raking up the statement of Pakistan’s Defence Minister in the election campaign, Tiwari said that it appears that the BJP and Pakistan’s establishment are reciprocating each others’ interests.

“The timing of the Pakistani minister’s absurd statement and reaction of BJP to exploit it, is a clear indication that there is a tactical understanding between them”, the AICC leader said.

Recalling the Pathankot terror attack, Tiwari questioned Modi’s decision to invite the Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to investigate the Pathankot terror attack, citing concerns about national security and sovereignty.

“That decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, allowing Pakistani officials to access sensitive information about India’s military installations”, he pointed out.

Tiwari criticized Modi’s uninvited visit to Lahore to attend a family function of the then Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharief.

“That move was perceived as a sign of weakness and a lack of diplomatic protocol” he said and argued that such actions compromise India’s stance on terrorism and undermine the country’s interests.

Pramodh Tiwari strongly condemned the recent threatening statements made by BJP leaders and its allies against Rahul Gandhi.

“We’ve lost beloved leaders like- Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi to terrorism, and now, BJP Minister “Jai Chand” Ravneet Singh Bittu has labelled Rahul Gandhi a ‘number one terrorist’. This is not only unacceptable but also reveals the fundamentalist and irresponsible language used by these leaders”, he asserted.

“Shiv Sena MLA and BJP MLA have gone to the extent of threatening Rahul Gandhi, saying he’ll meet the same fate as his grandmother. This is a chilling reminder of the violence and intolerance that’s becoming increasingly prevalent in our country”, he added.

“As a nation, we must recognize the collective responsibility to condemn such hate speech. The Prime Minister’s silence on this issue is deafening and implies consent. By not speaking out against these threats, the PM is, in effect, endorsing this language of hatred”, the Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said.

“We cannot let history repeat itself. If anything happens to Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister will be held accountable. It’s alarming that the PM’s inaction suggests a lack of faith in democracy and its institutions”, he said and urged the Prime Minister to break his silence and condemn these threats.

Pointing towards situation in J&K, Tiwari said, “The BJP is solely responsible for snatching away the rights of Jammu and Kashmir’s people”.

Tiwari was flanked by JKPCC senior vice president and chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, AICC National Coordinators Dolly Sharma and Onika Mehrotra, PCC vice president I/C Hqrs Ved Mahajan and others.