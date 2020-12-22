BJP opens account in Kashmir, wins DDC seat in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opened its account in Kashmir valley by winning a District Development Council (DDC) seat in the summer capital, Srinagar.

Counting of votes is underway for recently concluded DDC election in Jammu and Kashmir amid tight security arrangements.

The seat for the BJP was won by BJP National vice-president and in charge West Bengal Youth Wing Er Ajaz Hussain from Khanmoh II. “I’m thankful to the people for giving me this opportunity to work for them. My win is a message to regional parties that people want development,” Er Hussain told reporters here on Tuesday.

Reacting to the win, BJP National spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said that the first lotus has bloomed in Kashmir. “The first lotus has bloomed in Kashmir! Engineer Aijaz Hussain wins from Khanmoh II, Srinagar, Kashmir by a good margin,” Hussain wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.

Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav congratulated Hussain in a tweet which read, “Congratto @IAmErAijaz

Aijaz Hussain, national Vice President, BJYM for winning d first seat from Balhama in Srinagar in DDC elections.” (AGENCY)