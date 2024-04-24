BJP openly supports Mufti in Anantnag-Rajouri seat: Abdullah

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 23: Former Chief Minister and Vice President of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, today asserted that Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mushtaq Bukhari’s public endorsement of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has exposed their collaboration for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming elections.

Abdullah made these remarks while addressing a public rally as part of his party’s election campaign for the seat in Kulgam. He emphasized that this situation mirrors the events of 2014, when the PDP initially campaigned against the BJP but later formed an alliance with them.

Abdullah expressed gratitude to Mushtaq Bukhari for openly declaring the BJP’s support for the PDP, emphasizing that despite attempts to backtrack, the truth is now evident to all. “I am thankful to Mushtaq Bukhari, the BJP leader from Surankote, who openly declared that the BJP will be supporting the PDP here. With the BJP’s help, the PDP might attempt to change the statement, but everyone is now aware,” he said.

Abdullah while referring to Altaf Bukhari’s past revelation that Mufti and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had formed an alliance before the elections, indicating a longstanding relationship between the two parties. “Now, in 2024, after ten years, their relationship remains the same. This is not just my assertion; it has been confirmed by a senior BJP leader, Mushtaq Ahmad. Nothing is hidden; the PDP will support the BJP, and vice versa,” he said.

Abdullah equated voting for the PDP with supporting the BJP, emphasizing the detrimental impact of BJP policies on the region, including the loss of identity and the incarceration of numerous youth. He criticized the BJP for claiming improvements in the region following the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A. He said the change occurred after filling the jails with the youth of this place.

“After all the destruction in Jammu and Kashmir and the erosion of our status, identity, and existence, should we support the BJP? How many youths are still languishing behind bars, and how many parents cannot afford to visit their loved ones in jail?” he questioned.

Abdullah urged voters to elect representatives who would advocate for their interests in Parliament and promised to review the cases of all jailed youth if elected.