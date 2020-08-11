BJP names Jai Prakash Nishad as its candidate for UP Rajya Sabha by-election

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday fielded Jai Prakash Nishad as its candidate for the by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh.
The by-election is scheduled to be held on August 24. It was necessitated following the demise of Samajwadi Party MP Beni Prasad Verma.
Nishad is a former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA who joined the BJP a few years ago.
He looks after the party work in Gorakhpur, the home district of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (AGENCIES)
