BJP MP writes to Shah demanding SIT probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput by a Special Investigation Team comprising officers from the CBI, NIA, ED and the Income Tax department.

Dubey said a “legal framework” is immediately required to “regulate the day-to-day affairs” of the film industry and to control various “illegal activities” being continued in one form or the other.

Alleging that the film industry is being controlled by people with “links to mafia”, he said they don’t let talented actors from small towns grow. (AGENCIES)