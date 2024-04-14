BJP manifesto promises various supports to farmers; India to be made a “Global Nutrition Hub”

New Delhi, April 14: BJP in its Lok Sabha election manifesto, promised to support farmers to make India a Global Nutrition Hub. Sree Anna programme will be promoted to help over 2 crore small and marginal farmers who can produce millets at minimal investment and earn better prices.

India is a hub of millets. India produces all nine commonly known traditional millets, viz. Sorghum, Pearl Millet, Finger Millet, Foxtail Millet, Proso Millet, Little Millet, Barnyard Millet, Browntop Millet and Kodo Millet. Millet is a common term for categorising small-seeded grasses that are often called Nutri-cereals.

“We have ensured that Millet gets global recognition and will now promote it as the global superfood,” BJP manifesto read.

Farmers will be supported to make India self-reliant in the production of pulses and edible oil, the commodities which the country imports substantially to meet its growing demand.

India is a large consumer and grower of pulses and it meets a portion of its consumption needs through imports. India primarily consumes chana, Masur, urad, Kabuli chana, and tur.

India is the world’s second-largest consumer and number one vegetable oil importer, and it meets 60 per cent of its needs through imports. A large part of it is palm oil and its derivatives, which are imported from Indonesia and Malaysia. India majorly consumes mustard, palm, soybean, and sunflower-derived edible oils.

The BJP manifesto particularly mentioned about augmenting production of tur, urad, masoor, moong and chana among pulses and mustard, soybean, sesame, and groundnut among edible oils.

“The dignity and empowerment of farmers is one of our top-most priorities. We have empowered our Kisans through a variety of measures including soil health card, micro-irrigation, crop insurance, seed supply, and direct financial assistance under PM Kisan Samman Yojana,” the BJP manifesto released here on Sunday stated.

The party in power said it had increased MSP multi-fold and it is committed to support famers and empower them to lead better lives.

The party aims to make agriculture a remunerative occupation.

The manifesto also mentioned about strengthening PM Fasal Bima Yojana, a crop insurance scheme.

The party said it will further strengthen the PM Fasal Bima Yojana through more technological interventions to ensure speedy and more accurate assessment, faster payouts and quicker grievance resolution.

On MSP, it said it had ensured unprecedented increase in MSP for major crops, and will continue to increase MSP from time to time.

Besides edible oils and pulses, the party in its manifesto said it will set up new clusters for vegetable production and storage.

“We will support Annadatas with requisite farming inputs to increase the production of nutritious vegetables by establishing new clusters for the production of essentials like onion, tomato, potato etc,” the manifesto read.

Further, BJP said their government will launch the National Mission on Natural Farming to promote nature-friendly, climate-resilient, remunerative agriculture.

Stating that the BJP-run government at the Centre incentivized crop diversification with appropriate price support strategy, it said the party is committed to further expand crop diversification to make agriculture sustainable and remunerative. (Agencies)