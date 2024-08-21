BJP Likely To Hold Central Election Committee Meeting On August 25 For Haryana, J&K Assembly Polls

NEW DELHI, Aug 21: As the Election Commission of India announced the dates of the state assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP is making preparations and is likely to hold its Central Election Committee meeting on August 25, 2024, at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

Follow The Daily Excelsior Channel On WhatsApp

According to a top source, “The CEC meeting will be held on August 25 for both Haryana and J&K. The names of the candidates will be discussed and decided in the meeting. States presidents, election incharges and core group members from both states will be in the meeting.”

The source also said, “There will be a core group for the states a day before CEC.”

The BJP National President, JP Nadda, will chair the meeting. All CEC members, including Prime Minister Narender Modi, will attend the meeting.

The Election Commission of India has announced assembly elections for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, marking the first major political contest since the Lok Sabha elections.

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls are especially noteworthy as they will be the first in a decade and follow the region’s special status revocation.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections will be held in three phases starting September 18, with counting scheduled for October 4. (Agencies)