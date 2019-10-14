BJP liberated Haryana from stigma of corruption, casteism: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

HARYANA, Oct 14: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has liberated Haryana from the stigma of corruption and casteism, into which the State had been pushed by the successive Governments in the past.

Addressing a series of election rallies at different places in Haryana today, Dr Jitendra Singh said, before the Manohar Lal Khattar Government took over five year ago, Haryana was known more for scams, embezzlements and land – grabbing by the members of the ruling families at the Centre and the State. This tradition, he said, continued from the times of Indira Gandhi when her son Sanjay Gandhi set up ill-fated Maruti project here, down to the days of Sonia Gandhi when her son-in-law Robert Vadra indulged in real estate misappropriations.

Whichever party came to power, Dr Jitendra Singh said, its Ministers and members would seek to make a quick fortune by indulging in the loot of State exchequer and they would compete with their predecessors to surpass them in the loot. This was for the first time that BJP, under the central leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its Party’s National President Amit Shah, gave the people of Haryana the experience of a Government, which was corruption-free and accountable, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, earlier the elections in Haryana were fought on caste basis, while BJP introduced a culture of rising above the caste lines and contesting elections in the name of development alone. Result of this is that most of the flagship schemes of the Modi Government have been implemented with exemplary outcomes in the State, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the State of Haryana which was once condemned to have highest rate of female foeticide, has today shown a statistical improvement upto the ratio of 922:1000.

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370, Dr Jitendra Singh said, he has come straight from the Durbar of Mata Vaishno Devi to the holy land of Pandavas to convey the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s determination and capacity to break away from the shackles of the past, so that people living in any part of the country, including Haryana, could realize that Jammu & Kashmir is today an absolute integral part of them.