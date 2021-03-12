BJP leaders pursuing politics of money, power: Harshdev

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 12: Referring to the movement launched by the BJP for enhancement of salaries of DDC members besides a higher protocol for them, JKNPP chairman and former minister Harshdev Singh said that the saffron leadership has all along played politics for vested interest and self-empowerment.

“It was shocking to note that rather than espousing the cause of their electorates after manoeuvering victory of its DDC candidates in recent elections, the BJP leaders were attempting to browbeat the administration for promotion of their personal interests. Rather than seeking a fair deal for the people who had voted for them in the elections, they were pressurizing the Government to increase their perks and privileges,” Singh said while addressing press conference in Jammu.

“Not a word was uttered about the pathetic plight of daily rated workers of PHE, PWD, PDD, NHM, MGNREGA, Anganwari and Asha Workers who were working on negligible honorarium for the last several years. Several DRWs had been deprived of their wages for months and years together with none in the Govt to even listen to their tale of woes”, Singh refretted.

Strongly denouncing the opportunistic politics of power and money hungry leaders of BJP, Singh said that such selfish leaders stood fully exposed before the people not once but on several occasions. He reminisced that in 2015 also the BJP-PDP Government had doubled the salaries of legislators from Rs 80,000 to Rs 1,60,000 per month due to the pressure mounted by some corrupt leaders and now the very same party was in the forefront of protest seeking higher emoluments and higher protocol.

Meanwhile, DDC member of Panthers Party from Dudu-Basantgarh, Ashri Devi stated that she stood for the cause of the people and welfare of her electorates and was not a part of those DDC members who were seeking higher salary and higher protocol for themselves. She urged upon the Government to enhance the wages of daily wagers and minimum wages of the labour class. She said that she will continue to fight for the poor and marginalized sections of society and continue to expose the opportunist and corrupt leaders of BJP.