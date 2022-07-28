BJP leaders listen public grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 28: J&K BJP vice-president and former Minister, Sham Lal Sharma, former-MLA, Devinder Rana and BJP secretary, Rekha Mahajan, listened to the grievances of a large number of people belonging to different areas of Jammu and Kashmir at party Headquarter, here, today.

Numerous individuals and deputations from various areas of Jammu & Kashmir visited BJP office to share their grievances with the senior party leaders. They presented their grievances before the party leaders and requested for their intervention in the matters for their redressal.

Sham Lal Sharma, Devender Rana and Rekha Mahajan listened the problems of the people, which were taken up with the concerned officials of the departments stressing for early resolution so that the people are not made to suffer.

Sham Lal Sharma on the occasion said that BJP with its pro-people policy is dedicatedly attending to the issues faced by the public and taking required measures to solve their problems.

Devender Rana on the occasion laid stress on the importance of these grievances camps in which people highlighted their genuine problems and party makes sincere efforts in solving them.

Rekha Mahajan said that the problems raised by people in the public grievances camp were immediately taken up at appropriate platforms for their redressal.