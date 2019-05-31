BJP leaders from J&K call on Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 31: A group of BJP leaders from Jammu and Kashmir today called on Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh at the National Capital, New Delhi.

The delegation was led by former State president BJP and Ex Minister, Sat Sharma (CA) and it comprised of State Spokesperson BJP Advocate Sunil Sethi, State Secretary Ajay Gupta (Pargal), Legal Cell Advisor Jammu-Poonch Lok Sabha Adv Parimoksh Seth and Legal Advisor Udhampur-Doda Parliamentary Seat, Adv Hunar Gupta. The delegation congratulated the Union Minister on his induction into Union Council of Ministers again for second consecutive term and also apprised him of various issues related to developmental works in State, especially Jammu Province.

The BJP leaders sought the Minister’s intervention on various important works, including early completion of AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), expedite the work on four laning of Jammu-Akhnoor section of Jammu-Poonch highway, expedite the work of Ring road project, development of tourist destinations in Jammu province, completion of Four laning of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway-44, completion of IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) campus in Jammu, IIM (Indian Institute of Management) campus in Jammu and various other issues related to development in Jammu region. Former MLA Jammu West, Sat Sharma also apprised Union Minister that there is dire need of three flyovers in area including Fly over from BC Road to Ambphalla, Ambphalla to Janipur and Jewel to Talab Tillo in order to reduce the problem of traffic congestion in Jammu West Assembly.

The Union Minister patiently heard the issues projected by the BJP leaders and assured that as always BJP is committed to the equitable development of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh region and all necessary steps in this direction shall be immediately taken.