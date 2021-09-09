BJP leader Vikram Randawa and his team of social activists voluntarily engaged in constructing a house for a poor family at Ward No. 6 Jammu.By Daily Excelsior - 09/09/2021ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Telegram Email Print BJP leader Vikram Randawa and his team of social activists voluntarily engaged in constructing a house for a poor family at Ward No. 6 Jammu. BJP leader Vikram Randawa and his team of social activists voluntarily engaged in constructing a house for a poor family at Ward No. 6 Jammu.
