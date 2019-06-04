BJP leader Vijender Gupta files defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia

NEW DELHI, June 4: BJP leader Vijender Gupta Tuesday filed a defamation case against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia for “maligning” his image after they accused him of being part of an alleged “conspiracy” to kill the AAP chief.

Gupta had also sent legal notices to Kejriwal and Sisodia a week ago asking them to apologise.

“I have filed a defamation case in Patiala House court against them (Kejriwal and Sisodia) as they did not reply to my legal notice,” said the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly.

He has already filed a police complaint against the chief minister and his deputy, alleging that they were tying to “falsely implicate” him in an alleged conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal.

During the Lok Sabha polls the Delhi chief minister had saod in an interview to a Punjabi channel that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to get him killed by his own Personal Security Officer (PSO) in the manner in which Indira Gandhi had been killed.

Countering the charge Gupta had tweeted, “Before the slapgate on May 4, @ArvindKejriwal asked the liaison officer to lift the security cover around his vehicle. The chief minister’s instruction is registered in the roznamcha (police diary). (PTI)