BJP Leader Pays Tributes To Security Personnel Killed In Anantnag Encounter, Says Killers Will Not Go Unpunished

New Delhi, Sept 14: BJP leader Tarun Chugh has expressed condolences to the families of two Army officers and a police officer killed in an encounter in Anantnag on Wednesday and said the desperate act of terrorists will further steel the determination of security forces to defeat their designs.

An Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit along with a Major and a Deputy Superintendent of Police were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Kokernag area of Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday.

Chugh paid tributes to Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak and DSP Humayun Bhat.

He said the perpetrators of the incident will not be spared.

“It is a desperate act of terrorists who are feeling frustrated due to the pressure of the security forces. The sacrifice of our valiant forces personnel is unforgettable and the killers won’t go unpunished,” Chugh said.

The BJP leader said Pakistan is leaving no stone unturned to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir and is employing “malicious tactics day in and day out to inflict wounds on the people of Jammu and Kashmir”.

He expressed sympathies with the members of the bereaved families.

“It strengthens our resolve to wipe out terrorism and its ecosystem with all roots,” Chugh said.

The Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday resumed the operation against the terrorists in the Kokernag area of the Anantnag district.

According to the Indian Army, the security forces including Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police are being provided support by small quadcopters and larger drones to keep an eye on the entire area. (Agencies)