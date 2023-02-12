BJP leader and Corporator, Sanjay Baru along with Smart City officers discussing problems of protesting shopkeepers of Main road Bohri on Sunday.

By
Daily Excelsior
-
BJP leader and Corporator, Sanjay Baru along with Smart City officers discussing problems of protesting shopkeepers of Main road Bohri on Sunday.
BJP leader and Corporator, Sanjay Baru along with Smart City officers discussing problems of protesting shopkeepers of Main road Bohri on Sunday.

BJP leader and Corporator, Sanjay Baru along with Smart City officers discussing problems of protesting shopkeepers of Main road Bohri on Sunday.