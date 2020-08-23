BJP, JD(U) and LJP will fight Bihar polls together, emerge victorious: Nadda

By
Daily Excelsior
-

NEW DELHI : BJP, JD(U) and LJP will fight Bihar polls together, emerge victorious said BJP President J P Nadda.
Opposition in Bihar and other places as well has become a spent force said BJP President J P Nadda at virtual meeting.
We are going to fight Bihar assembly polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership said BJP President J P Nadda.
PM Narendra Modi’s package for Bihar has been implemented in letter and spirit says BJP President J P Nadda. (agencies)

