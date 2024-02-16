BJP In Jammu And Kashmir Expels Two Leaders From Party

JAMMU, Feb 16: The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP expelled two of its leaders from the Primary Membership of the party on Friday.

An order signed by Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit chief Ravinder Raina states that both leaders were expelled following the recommendations of the Chairman.

“On the recommendation of the Chairman, Disciplinary Committee, BJP-JK-UT, Manzoor Bhat and Asif Massodi have been expelled from the Primary Membership of the BJP,” reads the order.