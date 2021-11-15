BJP holds office bearers meet, discusses resolutions

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 15: The two days Working Committee meeting of the BJP started here this after noon with office bearers meeting in which a threadbare discussion was held on the resolutions to be tabled in the Working Committee meeting tomorrow.

The office bearers meeting was held at Late Vaid Vishnu Dutt Sabhagaar at BJP Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here which was presided over by party president, Ravinder Raina and attended by Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh, BJP Seh-Prabhari, Ashish Sood, former State presidents, Dr. Nirmal Singh, Jugal Kishore Sharma (MP) and Sat Sharma, former Dy. CM Kavinder Gupta, general secretary (Org.) Ashok Kaul and other senior leaders of party.

The meeting besides, party office bearers was attended by Devender Rana and Surjit Singh Salathia who recently joined the BJP after quitting NC.

Ravinder Raina in his presidential address complimented Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for taking effective measures to combat the menace of COVID- 19 Pandemic throughout the nation. He said India under the strong leadership of Modiji has proceeded to become world leader.

He also spoke on the importance of Union Home Minister’s visit in J&K and the visit of Union Ministers to the UT in the public outreach policy.

Raina highly eulogized the role and dedicated efforts of BJP activists from J&K in serving the masses in COVID lockdown period. He said that the rise of BJP has coincided with the rise of nationalist voice in the region and that the region is now progressing towards more development and strong borders.

Ashish Sood laid stress on the importance of holding regular Working Committee meets and their relevance in the training of party activists.

Ashok Kaul provided the outline of various sessions to be conducted in the two-day meeting. He also provided insight on various issues covered in BJP’s National Executive Body meeting recently conducted at Delhi.

Former DyCM, Dr. Nirmal Singh and Chief Spokesperson Sunil Sethi presented the draft of two resolutions for discussion and necessary amendments.

Party general secretary, Vibodh Gupta read the welcome address in which he spoke on the important works of BJP for the nation and society.

During the debate on resolutions some senior members objected presence of media saying resolution being a secret to be tabled in Working Committee meeting tomorrow and should not be made public before tabling in WC. Later the resolution was withdrawn.