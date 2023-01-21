BJP has badly failed on security front, busy in making hollow claims: Harsh Dev

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 21: Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday expressed its strong concern over rising terror incidences in areas of Jammu province asking Government to take accountability of its failure on security front.

Concerned over twin explosions in Narwal area of Jammu, AAP held an urgent press conference in the party office, here today, which was addressed by Chairman of State Coordination Committee of AAP and former Minister, Harsh Dev Singh who was accompanied by other senior leaders including TS Tony.

Harsh Dev Singh, while condemning the terror act of explosions in Narwal, said that terrorists are now targetting civilian population which is a cause of concern. He asked J&K Government to ensure that the victims are provided with best possible treatment wherever required and financial aid to their families.

Harsh Dev said that the number of terror incidences in areas of Jammu province has witnessed a sharp rise in past couple of months which is a serious concern as almost all the areas of province were peaceful before since more than a decade and things were going on peacefully.

” Now there is a sudden rise in terror incidences in Jammu province areas which should be taken seriously and recent massacre in Dhangri village of Rajouri, IED recovery at Kheora Rajouri, twin explosions at Narwal Jammu today are some incidents which hint towards troublesome situation in Jammu province areas,” he said.

Harsh Dev said that the situation has not improved in BJP rule but unfortunately it has gone worst and now those areas are witnessing terror incidences and attacks where situation was peaceful before from last more than a decade. ” BJP is responsible for all this and all the hard work done by some democratically elected Governments in J&K for bringing improvement in security situation has been wasted by BJP and its proxy LG rule here,” he said and asked BJP leaders to stop issuing statements on security front as it make things more uncertain.

Harsh Dev Singh further said that both Government of India and Government of J&K and especially Ministry of Home Affairs should take accountability of these security failures. He also reiterated that only a democratically elected Government can ensure secured atmosphere in J&K.