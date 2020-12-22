BJP gets 2 seats in ULB by-polls

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 22: In the by-elections to Urban Local Bodies, Rajinder Singh, of Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan won in Ward No. 2 while Anirudh Sharma of BJP bagged Ward No. 7 in Kathua district.

In Haveli Ward of Bhaderwah in Doda district, Independent Imran Ganai emerged victorious.

In Reasi Municipality, Congress nominee Rimpy Dubey won in Ward No. 11 while Independent Prem Nath got Ward No. 11 in Katra Municipality.

In Ramban, BJP’s Vikram Singh emerged victorious in Bhatyarai Ward.