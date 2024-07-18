BJP Geared Up For Upcoming Assembly Elections In J&K, Says Tarun Chugh

Ramban, July 18: Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary and Election In-charge for Jammu and Kashmir, Tarun Chugh, said on Thursday that the BJP is all geared up for upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing party workers in Banihal town of Ramban district, Chugh expressed confidence in securing a round victory.

“BJP is ready. Whenever there are elections, our workers will be ready for it. BJP will commence the journey of victory from Banihal,” said Chugh.

Chugh exhorted the party workers to leave no stone unturned in their efforts to make the BJP victorious.

He further criticised Abdullahs and Muftis for failing to serve the people of Banihal and using the region for their vested political gains. “The people of Banihal are already suffering from the atrocities of Vikar Rasool Wani (former MLA). Many parties have formed governments, but they have not done anything good for Banihal,” asserted Chugh.

Highlighting the BJP’s success in recent elections, he said, “In the last three Lok Sabha elections, Congress has been exposed. Rahul Gandhi has lost more than a dozen elections.”

The BJP leader praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attributing the transformation of Jammu and Kashmir from a “terrorism capital to a tourism capital” to his development policies and said, “Today, we have travelled from that terrorism capital to the tourism capital under the visionary leadership of the prime minister.”

Regarding militancy and Pakistan’s influence, he said that Pakistan is trying to fight the lost battle and stated, “These conspiracies will not be allowed to succeed. Those who have weapons in their hands and those who are killing our citizens, will not be forgiven.”

He reassured the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their safety and the government’s commitment to end militancy. “Our citizens of Jammu and Kashmir are very valuable to us. They will be protected at any cost,” said Chugh.” (AGENCIES)